Lil Baby Calls Out Akademiks Again For Pushing Painted Nails Narrative

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The years-long beef between the rapper and the podcaster continues to play out.

Once again, Lil Baby and DJ Akademiks have traded insults online. This long-running feud added another chapter after Ak accused Baby of wearing nail polish in a recent music video.

“Dis n#### ain’t been the same since [those] Michael Rubin parties… I [know] his nails not painted,” Akademiks tweeted in response to a clip of a new Lil Baby visual.

Last July, Akademiks suggested Lil Baby needed to separate himself from Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. The polarizing podcaster claimed Baby could be ruining his facade by associating with the billionaire businessman.

Dis n#### ain’t been the same since then Michael Rubin parties… I kno his nails not painted .. man wats going on in rap https://t.co/ISKV6JKPsN — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 28, 2024

Lil Baby saw what Akademiks had to say and fired back at the live streamer on his Instagram Story. The It’s Only Me album creator also called out other media outlets for supposedly following Ak’s lead.

“Y’all blogs gotta stop just posting anything!!” Baby wrote. “I ain’t painting my [m############] nails!! At this point, y’all gotta see n##### like [Akademiks] got an agenda. Miss me with that weird s###!! (No lol).”

Lil Baby’s beef with DJ Akademiks goes back several years. Ak caught a few shots on the It’s Only Me tracks “From Now On” and “Top Priority.” The former Everyday Struggle co-host even threatened to choke Baby to death.