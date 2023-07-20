Akademiks To Lil Baby: “Stay Far Away From Michael Rubin…It’s Ruining The Facade”

Lil Baby has been the topic of conversations in rap circles in recent weeks. The cancellation of tour dates and mixed reactions to song snippets have some internet users questioning Baby’s current star power.
Akademiks, a longtime agitator of Lil Baby, offered his thoughts on the Quality Control Music recording artist’s apparent dilemma. Over several tweets, Ak addressed rap fans who’ve turned on the man born Dominique Jones.
“So now all of yall wanna jump on the ‘Lil Baby fell off,’ ‘Lil Baby making the same song over and over again’ train,” he tweeted. “When I said his last album was mid y’all said I was a dick-riding hater who only said that cuz he dissed me… Wtf changed since then… why y’all turn on [Dominique]?”
Last year, Akademiks took issue with Lil Baby name-dropping him on the It’s Only Me album. Those bars on “From Now On” and “Top Priority” led to Ak threatening to choke the “retarded rapper” to death.
Ak also tweeted, “This s### shows me how fickle fans are and how they have no real opinion. A few headlines unfavorable to Baby & now he fell off? But when he dropped the music [before]… y’all ate it up and cosigned it as hot cuz it was trendy to do. Now that he hugging white dudes [and] tour floppin. He fell off?”
DJ Akademiks Offers Lil Baby Some Advice To Win Back Fans
Lil Baby caught a lot of flack online after a photo of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin hugging him at a party went viral. For example, Hip-Hop mogul 50 Cent made fun of Lil Baby, suggesting the picture with Rubin made the 28-year-old southerner appear to be gay.
“I got the remedy for Lil Baby,” Ak continued. “Stay far [the f###] away from that Michael Rubin n###a… or keep it off camera… the optics don’t look right… the internet making it sound like [you] on some Get Out s###… it’s ruining the facade needed for fickle rap fans to buy into music.”
Then Ak advised Lil Baby to do more features, release more mixtapes, use different artists to perform the hooks to his records, stop rapping about not falling off and cut back on arena tour dates.
Lil Baby’s It’s Only Me debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2022. His third studio LP earned roughly 216,000 first-week units. The Grammy winner also topped the album chart with 2020’s My Turn and 2021’s The Voice Of The Heroes collaborative effort with Lil Durk.