Lil Baby Reveals He Charges At Least $300K For A Feature

#ItsOnlyMe album creator #LilBaby talks about his price for a verse.

Quality Control Music’s current flagship artist, Lil Baby, has become one of the top stars in Hip Hop. For the past five years, the Atlanta native shared his talents with various acts as a featured performer.

Lil Baby appeared on Big Loon’s The Experience podcast. During the hour-long interview, Baby revealed how much he supposedly makes for recording a feature verse.

“I don’t even be doing features no more,” stated Lil Baby when asked about his feature price. The 27-year-old rapper then said, “Like, $300,000… $350,000. But I ain’t been doing features lately.”

Lil Baby then explained that his attention is currently on the upcoming It’s Only Me album which drops on Friday, October 14. He also added, “But if I know I ain’t putting out no album, or I ain’t got nothing going on, like, why not?”

Over the course of his music career, Lil Baby has worked with the likes of Gunna, Lil Durk, Yo Gotti, DJ Khaled, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Future, J. Cole, H.E.R., Ed Sheeran, Chris Brown, and Nicki Minaj.

Lil Baby’s forthcoming It’s Only Me will join an album discography that contains 2018’s Harder Than Ever and 2020’s My Turn. That latter project remained at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart for five weeks.

Additionally, the Recording Industry Association of America certified My Turn as 4x-Platinum earlier this year. The RIAA also named My Turn the Top Album of 2022. Harder Than Ever earned Platinum status in 2020.

It’s Only Me will include contributions by Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty. Lil Baby’s third studio LP is supported by the “In a Minute” and “Heyy” singles.