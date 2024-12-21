Lil Baby Reveals How Close He Came To Getting Arrested With Young Thug 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby discussed the YSL RICO trial and his relief at Young Thug’s release, stating, “[That] could’ve really been me.”

It’s no surprise that Lil Baby is relieved to see his friend and frequent collaborator, Young Thug, back home after over 900 days behind bars. What’s less known, however, is just how close he came to being caught up with Thugger on the day of his arrest.

In October, the YSL rapper was released from jail after taking a non-negotiated plea deal in the longest criminal trial in Georgia history.

During a recent interview, Lil Baby recalled being with Young Thug when the authorities came to arrest him.

“I don’t even tell people, I could’ve been with him,” Baby told Lil Yachty on the latest episode of “A Safe Place” podcast. “I was at his house the same day. Thank God I just happened to leave two hours early.”

On May 9, 2022, authorities arrested Young Thug and 27 other alleged gang members in connection with a sprawling 56-count indictment.

Baby explained witnessing “bro go through this” took a significant mental toll on him.

“That’ll f### your head up more than anything,” he admitted. “That s### could’ve really been me. A n#### had to change his whole life around. [This is] not even my rap peer. This is my everyday [friend]. These the n##### I grew up with.”

Lil Baby speaks on Young Thug being freed and reveals he was at Thug's home 2 hours before it got raided pic.twitter.com/qpZAuIPgl4 — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) December 19, 2024

Lil Baby also reflected on the lengthy trial, dubbed Atlanta’s “trial of the century.” He opened up about the impact on his recording process.

“That’s a long-ass process,” he stated. “I’m into it. I’m watching it every day. All that is on your brain and on your mind while you need to go and put out your best work and s###. It’s gone be hard to do that.”

Meanwhile, Lil Baby recently discussed the status of his relationship with Gunna in a new interview, rejecting a possible reunion.