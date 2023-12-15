Lil Baby & Saweetie Join Cast Of Starz’s “BMF” Series

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

2 Chainz previously confirmed having a part on the show too.

Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones and Diamonté “Saweetie” Harper will be the latest Hip-Hop artists to appear on the BMF crime drama. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna Cynthia Bailey was also tapped for season three of the 50 Cent-produced program.

Lil Baby will make his official acting debut as an “eager-to-learn foot soldier” named Payne. Saweetie portrays former college athlete Keeya. Cynthia Bailey plays Gloria, the ex-wife of a police detective.

Saweetie and Lil Baby join Atlanta-based rapper Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps as new editions to the BMF cast. Earlier this year, 2 Chainz stated, “I’m looking forward to seeing it. It was a change for me. I studied for it, I took it very seriously.”

BMF tells the fictionalized story of the 1980s/1990s-era drug trafficking organization known as the Black Mafia Family. Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. stars as his real-life father and convicted drug kingpin Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory.

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. & Da’Vinchi in BMF season 3

Da’Vinchi took on the part of Big Meech’s brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. The first two seasons of BMF also featured Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, La La Anthony, Kash Doll, Snoop Dogg, Wood Harris, Lil Zane and Serayah.

Season three of BMF will air on the Starz network beginning March 1, 2024. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson serves as an executive producer for the series through his G-Unit Film and Television company. Randy Huggins, Heather Zuhlke, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also have executive producer credit.

Previously, Lil Baby had a cameo role in MTV’s How High 2 starring Lil Yachty and DC Young Fly. Cynthia Bailey also played herself in that stoner comedy movie. Saweetie’s acting résumé includes stints on the television shows Grown-ish and Bel-Air.