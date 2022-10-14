Lil Baby Shares New Album ‘It’s Only Me’ Ft. Future, Young Thug, EST Gee & More 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby’s ‘It Only Me’ has finally arrived and comes accompanied by the visuals for the single “California Breeze.”

Lil Baby has delivered his highly anticipated third studio album, It’s Only Me.

The 23-track project arrived on Friday (Oct. 14) with features from some of the game’s hottest rappers. The guest appearances include Future, Young Thug, EST Gee, and Nardo Wick.

Alongside the album, Lil Baby also gave his fans the visuals for “California Breeze.” Watch it below and stream It’s Only Me at the end of the page.

The “Detox” rapper opened up about the length of his new album in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

“I could’ve put 15 songs out and just added seven more songs then put out another album. I could put out two albums in no time,” Lil baby explained. “But I haven’t put nothing out in two years. It’s almost really going on three (years). … I’m not going to drop a deluxe.”

Lil Baby Talks Young Thug & Gunna

Lil Baby also discussed his friends Young Thug and Gunna, currently behind bars while awaiting trial on RICO charges. He said though he talks to Thugger “often,” he tries not to keep it at the forefront of his mind.

“If I think about it too much, I get deep into it. It’s the fact that I know the situation of where we are and what we’ve overcome. I know them personally. I know what they’re doing and what they are not to a certain extent.”

He added, “It’s really scary” as he considers himself “in that same position.” The Atlanta rapper said the case has “by default,” made him more conscious of his lyrics. “ We’re rappers. We’re used to saying a lot of stuff that’s not true, that didn’t happen. It’s art. It’s your imagination,” Lil Baby said. “You can go as far as you want to take it. But now, I have to be very mindful, because I know as much as people who are listening to what I’m saying is a critic.”