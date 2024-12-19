Lil Baby Breaks Silence On Viral Michael Rubin Photo 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby is opening up about the online hysteria over a viral photo of him hugging billionaire Michael Rubin at a party last year.

Lil Baby is finally addressing a viral photo with Michael Rubin taken at the Fanatics CEO’s annual White Party last year.

The image, which featured the Atlanta rapper hugging the billionaire and NBA player Kyle Kuzma, caused a stir online. 50 Cent posted the photo on Instagram, implying the men were engaged in a sex act.

Although Lil Baby had previously stayed silent about the viral moment, he shed light on the incident in a new appearance on Lil Yachty’s “A Safe Place” podcast.

The topic came up when Yachty asked the “BAND4BAND” hitmaker’s thoughts on being turned into a meme.

Lil Baby admitted that while he finds some of the memes amusing, others make him feel like resorting to violence.

“Even the whole Mike Rubin thing,” he said. “I don’t play with n##### period. On no funny weird s###.”

Lil Baby went on to explain that he was simply horseplaying with Rubin and Kuzma, but the image was taken out of context.

According to Lil Baby, he told Michael Rubin, “I can’t have pictures like that” online before the image went viral. He went even further, instructing Rubin to obtain the security footage to prove the trio was rough-housing.

“All that type s###, like, that really bother me,” he added. “How I grew up, like certain s### just can’t be on your name.”

Lil Baby then credited Michael Rubin with being a “super great influence” in his life. “That’s the part people wouldn’t see,” he stated.

Lil Baby admits that the memes about his friendship with James Harden and Michael Rubin bother him



Michael Rubin On His Relationship With Lil Baby

Rubin also addressed his relationship with Lil Baby during an interview earlier this year.

“Baby is absolutely one of the best human beings on the planet,” Rubin began. “He never rapped and now he’s got this great music career. You just want to root for the guy.”

Addressing the viral photo, Rubin branded the hysteria the most “ridiculous thing in the world,” questioning how people could find anything “suspect” in the photo.

“We’re at a party, everyone’s drunk,” he explained. “It’s a 13-hour party, people drink a lot of alcohol. The thing that actually killed me about that is it actually hurt his career.”

Meanwhile, in other Lil Baby news, fans can expect two new albums in 2025.

He told Lil Yachty that both WHAM (Who Hard As Me) and Dominique are set to drop in 2025.