Lil Baby’s Attorneys Slam Atlanta Police For “Shameful” Gang War Allegations 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby’s attorneys blasted cops for linking the rapper to a fatal gang-related shooting, calling the accusations “unethical.”

Lil Baby’s attorneys staunchly condemned the Atlanta Police Department for linking the rapper to the fatal shooting of two teens during an alleged gang war last summer.

During a press conference earlier this week, authorities announced the arrest of seven people in connection with the fatal shooting of two 13-year-old boys, Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman on July 2, 2024, in Atlanta.

Atlanta police linked their deaths to a gang war that started with a shooting at Lil Baby’s music video shoot in May 2024. Police claim this incident sparked a series of retaliatory shootings between rival gangs 4PF and OMF.

Major Ralph Woolfolk called the Atlanta native’s actions “cowardly,” stating he went into a rival gang stronghold where he knew he shouldn’t have been.

However, Lil Baby’s attorneys, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg slammed authorities in a statement to WSBTV′s Michael Seiden Friday morning (February 28).

“The part of the press conference on Wednesday by the Atlanta Police Department that made an obvious reference to [Lil Baby] was complete and total nonsense,” his legal team asserted. “To say that he couldn’t shoot a music video in his hometown, a place that he loves and has continued to uplift is disgraceful.”

Lil Baby “Devastated” By Teen Deaths Attorneys Say

Furthermore, Lil Baby’s attorneys argued that his team chose video shoot locations and claimed the rapper is “devastated” over the deaths of the teens.

“Bringing his name into a conversation regarding a terrible crime for which he had absolutely no involvement is unprofessional, unethical and shameful,” the statement continued. “Those children came from the same neighborhood he did and he will continue to build up his community in any way he can.”

Hours before his attorneys’ statement, Lil Baby took to social media to deny rumors of his arrest.

“Thanks For All The Concerns,” Lil Baby wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Please Don’t Be Misinformed By Fake News !! I’m Overly Good.”