Lil Baby’s Three-Year Hot 100 Chart Streak Comes To An End

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Atlanta native has the seventh-longest run on the weekly rankings of all time.

Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones is one of the most commercially successful rap stars of the 21st century. The Quality Control Music recording artist has scored 132 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in his career.

That 132 total puts Baby in the Top 10 of the all-time list of acts with the most Hot 100 placements. Just as impressive, Baby managed to maintain a presence on the weekly chart for over three consecutive years.

That streak came to an end this week. For the first time since 2019, the Hot 100 chart does not include a Lil Baby song. The run comes to a halt at an impressive 176 weeks, the seventh-longest streak ever. It started with the DaBaby-assisted “Baby” and ended with “Heyy.”

Lil Baby Has Multiple Songs That Peaked At No. 2

The Atlanta-bred Lil Baby has yet to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. He does have 13 songs that made it into the chart’s Top 10 region. The “Girls Want Girls” and “Wants And Needs” collaborations with Drake both peaked at No. 2.

Earlier this year, Lil Baby just missed out on the No. 1 spot again when Nicki Minaj’s “Do We Have A Problem?” also leveled off at No. 2. The Grammy-nominated “The Bigger Picture” made it to No. 3 on the Hot 100 in 2020.

The It’s Only Me Album Arrived This Year

Lil Baby dropped the It’s Only Me studio LP in October 2022. Upon the album’s release, 22 songs by the 28-year-old rapper charted on the Hot 100 simultaneously. According to reports, Baby became the youngest artist in history to achieve that milestone.

It’s Only Me opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart by collecting 216,000 first-week units. The project is Lil Baby’s third chart-topper following his 2020 solo album My Turn and his 2021 collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk.

Lil Baby’s frequent collaborator, Drake, holds the record for most consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (431 weeks; May 2009-August 2017). Lil Wayne (326 weeks), Rihanna (216), Nicki Minaj (207), Post Malone (200), and Drake again (188; February 2018-September 2021) are the only artists ahead of Baby on that tally.