Lil Durk’s Artist JusBlow600 Charged With 2017 Murder 

(AllHipHop News)
Lil Durk suffered another blow last week when an artist on his record label was charged with murder.
Justin M. Mitchell, AKA JusBlow600 is an artist signed to Durk’s Only The Family record label.
Last week, JusBlow600 was charged with participating in a robbery turned homicide back in 2017 in Hammond, Indiana.
According to The Times of Northwest Indiana, the rapper and two associates, Lucky Tyler and Paradise Haynes robbed a man and an apartment in Hammond, Illinois. The robbery turned deadly during a shootout, which killed a 19-year-old man named Khalil Carter.
JusBlow600 was charged with murder and six other felonies after his co-defendant Haynes entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.
She is facing 10 to 30 years for participating in the robbery, while the rapper and his co-defendant Tyler are facing anywhere between 45 to 65 years in prison.
JusBlow600 has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The news comes on the heels of the murder of OTF member King Von, who was shot and killed on November 6th in Atlanta outside of a hookah lounge.
In June of 2014, OTF artist OTF Nunu, who was Lil Durk’s cousin, was shot and killed as he sat in an SUV in the parking lot of the Chatham Village Square Mall. Police labeled his death a gang-related killing.
OTF boss Lil Durk is still facing legal challenges of his own, for a February 2019 shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant in Atlanta called The Varsity.
Lil Durk was released on a $250,000 bond as he awaits trial.