Lil Durk took a break from social media after the death of his brother DThang, but he returned today with a touching tribute to his late brother!

Chicago rapper Lil Durk has returned to social media after a lengthy hiatus following the murder of his brother DThang.

The rapper, who took a 17-day break from Instagram, returned today (June 22) to pay tribute to his slain brother.

Although Durk was sparse with words, the picture was powerful along, showing him standing side-by-side in happier times with his elder sibling.

The caption simply read: “DThang lil brother.”

DThang, born Dante Banks Jr., was killed on June 6 after gunplay erupted outside of a Chicago nightclub. According to reports, the 32-year-old was struck in the head and died instantly.

So far, no one has been arrested for DThang’s murder, but an investigation is still ongoing according to reports.

Meanwhile, Lil Durk is preparing to get back to business.

The rapper is going to be a special guest on Lil Baby’s “Back Outside Tour,” in support of their hit collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes.

“The Back Outside Tour” kicks off on September 1 in Mansfield, Massachusetts at the Xfinity Center and winds down on October 15 in West Palm Beach, Florida at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.