Lil Durk Was Attempting To Flee Country On Private Jet Hours Before Arrest

Lil Durk was attempting to flee the country prior to his Thursday (October 24) arrest.

According to the indictment, the rapper booked at least three international flights following the murder-for-hire arrests of five people associated with Only the Family (OTF). The indictment shows law enforcement personnel arrested the 32-year-old upon his arrival at a Miami-area airport.

The FBI learned he’d booked the international flights after Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey and Asa Houston were taken into custody. Prosecutors allege the men all have ties to OTF, which Durk formed in 2010. The five men were indicted on federal charges in Los Angeles for allegedly plotting to kill rapper Quando Rondo, who was involved in King Von’s 2020 murder.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that Lil Durk had booked two one-way flights to Dubai and Switzerland just hours before his apprehension. FBI officials later learned Lil Durk had also booked a private plane to flee to Italy.

Lil Durk faces a single count of murder-for-hire. The charge stems from the August 2022 murder of Saviay’a Robinson, a cousin of fellow rapper Quando Rondo. Robinson was fatally shot at a West Hollywood gas station and authorities allege Lil Durk offered money and “lucrative music opportunities” to anyone willing to kill Quando Rondo. But rather than hit the alleged target, they killed Robinson instead. Prosecutors have presented evidence suggesting the plot was a retaliatory move to avenge King Von’s murder.

Lil Durk’s co-defendants face a range of federal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire involving death and use of a machine gun in a violent crime resulting in death. If convicted, both Lil Durk and his OTF associates could face severe penalties, including life imprisonment or potentially the death penalty. Durk will be arraigned at a later date.