EXCLUSIVE: Lil Durk Co-Defendant “Cuz” Seeks Protective Order in Explosive Murder-for-Hire Case

Lil Durk’s co-defendant has filed for a protective order in the rapper’s federal murder-for-hire case, citing fears that sensitive evidence could endanger witnesses.

The high-stakes legal saga surrounding rapper Lil Durk continues to play out as the rap star gears up for a trial in January 2025.

On Tuesday (December 3), Durk’s co-defendant, Kavon London Grant, aka “Cuz,” filed a motion in federal court to protect potentially dangerous case evidence.

Grant’s legal team requested a protective order, citing concerns that unregulated access to sensitive information could put witnesses, victims, defendants and those prepared to testify at serious risk.

“This case involves significant safety concerns regarding disclosure of names and personal identifying information of victims, witnesses, and defendants,” Grant’s attorney, Peter C. Swarth, explained.

Among the evidence at issue are graphic crime scene photographs, autopsy reports, and statements from protected witnesses, which prosecutors say could lead to retaliation or intimidation if improperly disclosed.

Swarth emphasized the need for strict limits on who can access the materials due to the volatile nature of the case.

The legal battle stems from the August 2022 killing of Lul Pab, born Saviay’a Robinson, a cousin of rapper Quando Rondo, in West Hollywood, California.

Prosecutors allege that Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, orchestrated the murder as a retaliatory strike for the 2020 killing of King Von, a close associate of Durk’s Only The Family (OTF) crew.

King Von was fatally shot in Atlanta by Timothy “Lul Tim” Leeks, an affiliate of Quando Rondo.

According to federal indictments, Durk offered money and “lucrative music opportunities” as incentives for Robinson’s murder, deepening a long-standing feud between the two rap factions.

Grant is one of five alleged OTF members arrested in connection with the case, alongside Durk himself.

The other suspects— Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey, and Asa Houston—face charges of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire resulting in death, and the use of a machine gun in a violent crime.

Federal investigators claim that credit cards tied to OTF’s music label were used to pay for travel, rental cars, and other logistical elements of the alleged plot, pointing to a coordinated effort to carry out the crime.

The protective order motion reflects the intense scrutiny and danger surrounding the case.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys jointly filed the motion, agreeing to safeguard evidence without compromising the defendants’ ability to prepare for trial.

Lil Durk, who was arrested in October 2024 in South Florida, has pleaded not guilty and remains in federal custody. He faces life in prison if convicted.