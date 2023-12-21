Lil Durk Deactivates His Instagram Page: “See Y’all Next Year”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Smurk teases more to come in 2024.

Lil Durk’s Instagram followers will be unable to keep up with the Hip-Hop artist on the social media app. The 31-year-old Only The Family crew leader shut down his IG page.

It is not clear what sparked Lil Durk’s decision to leave Instagram this time. While his fans on the Meta-owned platform questioned the move, Durk posted a message on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“See y’all next year Smurk back on his pain s### [mending heart emoji]… 2024,” Lil Durk tweeted on Tuesday (December 20). That post collected over 1,000 reposts and 10,000 likes.

Previously, Durk deactivated his Instagram page in July 2022. Two months later, he closed his page again after rumors of a breakup with India Royale spread across the internet.

See y’all next year smurk back on his pain s### ❤️‍🩹 ……2024 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) December 20, 2023

Lil Durk had an impressive 2023. He released his eighth studio LP, Almost Healed, on May 26. That 21-track project hosted the Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 song “All My Life” featuring J. Cole.

“All My Life” became the highest-charting lead single of Durk’s career, peaking at No. 2 on the Hot 100. Almost Healed debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart by earning 125,000 first-week units.

Lil Durk closed out the year by appearing on “Vultures” by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign. The Chicago native heads into 2024 with a Grammy Award nomination for “All My Life” (Best Melodic Rap Performance).