Lil Durk’s ‘Almost Healed’ Debuts In The Top 5

The Midwesterner missed out on the No. 1 position.

Almost Healed by Lil Durk arrived on Friday, May 26. The rapper’s eighth studio LP becomes his sixth Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 chart.

This week’s Billboard 200 sees Almost Healed open at No. 3. Lil Durk’s latest body of work brought in 125,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release.

Taylor Swift’s Midnights (282,000 units) and Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time (126,000 units) took the top two spots on the most recent Billboard 200. Wallen also appears on Almost Healed.

In addition, Lil Durk’s Almost Healed features Alicia Keys, J. Cole, Chief Wuk, Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Rob49, and the late Juice Wrld. “All My Life” with J. Cole peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart.

Durk secured two No. 1 projects over the last three years. 2021’s Voice of the Heroes collaborative effort with Lil Baby landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 150,000 first-week units.

Last year, Lil Durk added another Number One to his catalog when 7220 debuted in the pole position by earning 120,500 first-week units. 2020’s Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 and 2021’s The Voice plateaued at No. 2.

Durk will likely perform some of his new Almost Healed tracks on the road as part of the “Sorry For The Drought Tour” this summer. The Chicago native tapped Kodak Black and NLE Choppa as opening acts.