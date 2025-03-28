Lil Durk Drops “Deep Thoughts” Album From Behind Bars: “Streets Need This”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk released “Deep Thoughts” from jail with features from Future and Lil Baby while awaiting trial on federal murder-for-hire charges.

Lil Durk released his new album Deep Thoughts from behind bars Friday (March 28) while awaiting trial on federal murder-for-hire charges.

The 17-track project includes collaborations with Future, Lil Baby, Jhené Aiko and Hunxho.

“I WASN’T GON PUT THIS OUT BUT THEN I REMEMBERED THE STREETS NEED THIS,” Durk wrote in all caps on social media. “NOT BEING OUTSIDE WITH Y’ALL WHEN I DROP IS HARD, BUT I KNOW I WILL FEEL Y’ALL LOVE AND ENERGY THROUGH THESE WALLS.”

He added, “THANK Y’ALL FOR ROCKING WITH ME THROUGH EVERYTHING. I TELL THESE STORIES SO OUR VOICE IS NEVER LOST. I’M COMING HOME SOON STRONGER THAN EVER. INSHALLAH, THE VOICE. LOVE, DURK.”

The album features a star-studded cast with appearances from Future, Lil Baby, Jhené Aiko and Hunxho. Stream it below and check out Lil Durk’s Deep Thoughts mini-documentary at the end of the page.

Lil Durk – Deep Thoughts

The project arrives as Lil Durk faces serious legal issues. Prosecutors accuse the rapper of arranging a hit on rapper Quando Rondo in August 2022.

The attempt missed Rondo but killed his cousin, Saviay’a Robinson. Prosecutors have also linked Durk to a separate murder in Chicago, though no charges have been filed in that case.

Initially scheduled for January 7, his trial was delayed until October 2025. If convicted, he could face life in federal prison.

Despite his legal troubles, Durk continues to dominate Hip-Hop charts, earning 53 new RIAA certifications in 2025 — more than any other artist in the genre this year.

With 53 new RIAA certifications, @lildurk has cemented himself with the most Hip-Hop certifications in 2025 and secured a place among the top 50 artists of all time with 52.5 million units. @AlamoRecords pic.twitter.com/daUMvwOr27 — RIAA (@RIAA) March 27, 2025

A mini-documentary released alongside Deep Thoughts offers a closer look at the album’s creation and Durk’s mindset.

“It’s gonna be more than just is a song good or great?” he says in the opening scene. “You gotta be like, ‘Boy, the album is nominated for a Grammy.’ We gotta start thinking in that box and get out the little box of thinking. This s### deeper than that. This s### really Deep Thoughts.”