Lil Durk Doesn’t Like Rappers That Can Really Rap

Rapper says J. Cole, though he gave him a fire verse, made him rewind 50 times to get it.

Sorry J. Cole, Jay-Z, Talib Kweli, Kendrick Lamar, Royce Da 5’9, Lupe Fiasco, Loaded Lux, B-Dot, Chilla Jones, and all you rappity rap dudes, but one of rap’s biggest acts is not your fan. Rapper Lil Durk has admitted that he doesn’t like rappers that make him think too much.

While talking about his new single “All My Life,” the Chicago recording gave his featured artist Cole a back-handed compliment. He said he was good but too much of a lyrical miracle, saying he gets lost in all those words.

“He went crazy. I had to listen to it like four times. You know I ain’t super big on lyricist-type rappers. Cole is one of the ones, him and Jay(Z), you gotta play them 50 times to catch what they saying. Like, if you listen to Lil Wayne right now and you heard some s**t 10 years ago that you just catch onto today,” he explained in a recent interview.

AllHipHop.com reported on the two linking for the epic collaboration.

Lil Durk may not be a fan of lyricism, but the fans are. Check out a couple of reaction videos that have fans wilding over the pairing.

J Cole verse on Lil Durk All My Life go hard! — Keith Frank (@KeithFrank31) May 19, 2023

One fan said the Dreamville representative took over the song.

Another fan titled his video, “I Really Got Emotional.”

One fan believed Durk should be grateful for the verse, “I just saw a video of a radio host saying Lil Durk didn’t have a hit in the past few weeks but he definitely has a hit with his new song featuring J.Cole.”

I just saw a video of a radio host saying Lil Durk didn’t have a hit in the past few weeks but he definitely has a hit with his new song featuring J.Cole. — Shaad. (@ShaadSmooth) May 19, 2023

Durk said he was appreciative of the verse.

“But [J.Cole] definitely gave me one of them verses and I appreciate it because he ain’t have to for real,” he said. “He couldn’t give us anything.”





