Lil Durk Extradited To California Federal Prison To Await Hearing In Murder-For-Hire Case

Lil Durk has been extradited to MDC Los Angeles in California per inmate records viewed by AllHipHop. The Chicago drill rapper (real name Durk Banks) was arrested last month for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot.

According to the indictment, he attempted to flee the country before he was taken into custody, booking t least three international flights following the arrests of five people associated with Only the Family (OTF): Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey and Asa Houston. The indictment showed law enforcement personnel arrested the 32-year-old upon his arrival at a Miami-area airport.

The other five men were indicted on federal charges in Los Angeles for allegedly plotting to kill rapper Quando Rondo, who was involved in King Von’s 2020 murder. The attempt led to the 2022 shooting death of Rondo’s cousin, Lul Pab. U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that Lil Durk had booked two one-way flights to Dubai and Switzerland just hours before his apprehension. FBI officials later learned Lil Durk had also booked a private plane to flee to Italy.

But that is only the beginning of Lil Durk’s legal troubles. Earlier this month, he was hit with additional felonies related to the incident in a superseding indictment: one count of conspiracy, one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death and one count of using, carrying and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death.

“Mr. Banks is charged with orchestrating a cold-blooded murder that resulted in the death of a rival’s family member,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said. “Not only that, the shooting occurred in the open, at a gas station at a busy intersection, endangering many others in the area. Violent gun crime of this sort is devastating to our community and we will have zero-tolerance for those who perpetrate such callous acts of violence.”

The men responsible for the killing tracked, stalked and attempted to murder Quando Rond at a gas station in Los Angeles. The gunmen fired at least 18 rounds at Rondo’s vehicle, killing Lul Pab. Prosecutors believe Rondo was targeted in retaliation for King Von’s murder. Lil Durk and his fellow defendants have not entered pleas in their case. He’s expected in court in the coming days.