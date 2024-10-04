Lil Durk Calls Out “Fake Ass Tracklist” After Album Announcement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The fake Lil Durk tracklist listed Sabrina Carpenter and two popular YouTube personalities as features for his album.

Lil Durk debunked a supposed leaked tracklist for his next album on Friday (October 4). The Alamo Records artist said the tracklist was fake after announcing his Deep Thoughts project, which drops on October 18.

“Fake ass tracklist,” Lil Durk wrote.

The fabricated tracklist listed pop star Sabrina Carpenter and YouTubers Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed as guests. Rod Wave was billed as the executive producer.

Several social media bloggers reposted the tracklist, assuming it was legitimate. The tracklist was attributed to Love Songs 4 the Streets 3, not Deep Thoughts.

Lil Durk switched focus to his new album after making his acting debut in the STARZ series Power Book II: Ghost. Fans joked about his appearance on the show, but actress LaToya Tonodeo praised his performance.

“I thought he killed it,” she told a paparazzo. “And I hope he keeps going with it … He was dope to work with. Super cool, super chill. Yeah, I hope he keeps it going.”

LaToya Tonodeo, who played Diane Tejada in Power Book II: Ghost, wanted to see Lil Durk continue acting.

“I hope so,” she said when asked if he has a future in Hollywood. “You’d have to ask him, but in my opinion, I hope so.”

Power Book II: Ghost’s series finale premiered Friday (October 4). The episode is available to stream now. It airs on the Starz linear channel at 8 p.m. ET.