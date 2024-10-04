Lil Durk Ruthless Mocked Over “Power Book II: Ghost” Season Finale Appearance 

Lil Durk is going viral after making his return to Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost for the season four finale.
The Chicago rapper made his acting debut during episode nine of the popular show last week. He was back as a gun-toting avenger in the gripping finale, and social media users were having a field day, sharing stills of Lil Durk in action.
“This is the stance of a man who don’t do the s### he rap about,” one person wrote.
“Why does the only person that’s really came from the trenches look so uncomfortable?” questioned another.
A third took roasted the show generally, but Lil Durk also caught a stray.
“You know that the show has reached an irreparable level of trash when they start tossing random rappers in the cast,” a third person stated. “LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.”
Nonetheless, Lil Durk simultaneously continued the rollout for his upcoming project, Love Songs 4 The Streets 3, while referencing his Power Book II: Ghost appearance.
“We getting back for monet @ midnight,” Lil Durk captioned his post. “We dropping for the streets @ midnight stay woke.”
He dropped the cover art for the album and released a ferocious new single, “Monitoring Me,” alongside a slick visual.
Earlier this week, a purported tracklist for the album surfaced online. According to the screenshot, Lil Durk has collaborations with the likes of Lil Baby, Rod Wave and Future. The unverified list also includes features from Sabrina Carpenter, Morgan Wallan and popular streamers Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed.
Meanwhile, check out some other reactions to Lil Durk’s Power Book II: Ghost appearance below.