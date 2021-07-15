Lil Durk And India Get Into Shootout With Home Invaders

Lil Durk and his fiance India were targeted home invasion last weekend and the cops are trying to get to the bottom of the crime!

Rap star Lil Durk and his fiance India Royale were victimized over the weekend during a home invasion.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for suspects who broke into his home on Sunday around 5:00 a.m. in the morning.

According to TMZ, unidentified assailants barged into the “Back in Blood” rapper’s home in the Chateau Elan neighborhood of Braselto in Georgia.

Apparently, Lil Durk and India were ready for the perpetrators, because they both let off shots, and a huge shootout erupted in the ritzy neighborhood.

As of press time, the police have no suspects in the home invasion.

The home invasion and subsequent shootout is the latest in a string of violent incidents involving Lil Durk.

The rapper, born Durk Derrick Banks, is currently out on a $250,000 bond.

Lil Durk was charged for allegedly shooting a man named in the parking lot of the Varsity restaurant in February of 2019.

Durk is facing a littnay of charges including attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In November of 2020, Lil Durk’s recording artist King Von was allegedly shot and killed by Lul Timm during a dispute in front of an Atlanta hookah bar with men associated with Quando Rondo.

And, Lil Durk”s older brother DThang was shot and murdered on June of 2021 in front of a club Chicago.