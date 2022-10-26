Lil Durk Partners With Exceed To Offer IPO For “Bedtime” Collaboration

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk is giving fans a chance to participate in the revenues of royalties from an upcoming song. The Hip Hop artist partnered with Exceed Talent Capital. Durk and Exceed will offer an initial public offering (IPO) for “Bedtime” with Doodie Lo.

“Where I’m from, few own anything. As The Voice of the Trenches and for my label OTF, I’m always looking for ways to expand and give back to my people. Exceed makes it possible for my fans to become part of my team and share in our success together,” states Durk.

Lil Durk and Exceed will also release the Trenches All-Access Pass. The NFT enables exclusive access to the private Grand Theft Auto roleplay server custom-built by Lil Durk’s OTF Gaming company.

“We believe the blockchain is a really efficient way to deliver and authenticate digital assets. We’re not talking about JPEGs that sit in your wallet; in fact, you don’t even need a wallet to participate. We’re simply using tokens to deliver assets that people can use in ways they’re already familiar with. Think of it as web 2.5.,” says Anthony Martini, President of Exceed.

Each Trenches All-Access Pass contains:

Priority list reservation for first dibs on Talentshares for Lil Durk’s planned IPO of his next song “Bedtime” with Doodie Lo

Instant and lifetime access to Lil Durk’s Premium Trenches GTA server, where fans can interact and game alongside Lil Durk

Trenches GTA Online Loot Box – each Loot Box will contain limited edition in-game wearables from a collection of over 1000 custom items made exclusively for Trenches Pass holders.

A selection of IRL perks, like one-of-a-kind physical items, interactions with Lil Durk himself, VIP designation for in-person events, free concert tickets, and more.

Former FaZe Clan Member Co-Founded Lil Durk’s OTF Gaming

“We wanted to create an amazingly refreshing experience for gamers and roleplayers in the RP and FiveM community with a combination of the gaming industry and music industry,” said OTF Gaming co-founder Zephyr.

The former FaZe Clan member continues, “The Trenches Server will host regular events and integrate them with both endemic and non-endemic brands in the gaming space to showcase them and have our players engage with their brands/products. This includes digital music festivals and a lot more.”

Lil Durk has been releasing music professionally for over seven years. His most recent studio LP, 7220, came out in March 2022. 7220 became Durk’s first solo #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Previously, he topped the Billboard 200 with The Voice of the Heroes collaborative project alongside Lil Baby.