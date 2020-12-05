Fans Rejoice, Then Disappointed After Lil Durk Returns And Disappears From Instagram

(AllHipHop News)
Lil Durk decided to take a break from Instagram and temporarily disabled his account after the death of his friend, and artist, King Von.
King Von died on November 6th, after being shot in front of the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta, during a confrontation with a group of men affiliated with Savannah, Georgia rapper Quando Rondo.
During his hiatus, it was reported that Lil Dirk was out for vengeance when he allegedly purchased all the tickets to one of Quando Rondo’s shows.
The threat of violence became so real, that the Mayor of Macon, Georgia, and the police in the city decided to squash Quando Rondo’s first performance since King Von’s murder.
Lil Durk has remained silent on the situation, he prepares for the release of his new album The Voice. Durk returned for a moment on Saturday afternoon (December 5th), leading to an outpouring of support for the Chicago rapper.
But just as fast as he came, he went. The rapper disabled his account once again, leaving fans disappointed.
The same cannot be said for Quando Rondo, who dropped an insulting track about the shooting called “End of Story,” while throwing up gang signs and flashing guns via social media.
Quando Rondo’s affiliate Timothy “Lul Timm” Leaks has been charged for the death of King Von.