Lil Durk Reveals Tracklist For ‘Almost Healed’ Album

The forthcoming studio LP features J. Cole, Morgan Wallen, and more.

Chicago-bred rapper Lil Durk will release his 21-track Almost Healed album on May 26. The 30-year-old Only the Family frontman has revealed the songs for the project.

Almost Healed joins an album discography that includes the Billboard 200 chart-topping 7220. Durk and Lil Baby’s The Voice of the Heroes collaborative effort made it to No. 1 as well.

Previously, Lil Durk dropped the Almost Healed single “All My Life” featuring J. Cole. The studio LP also features Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Morgan Wallen, the late Juice WRLD, and other acts.

Lil Durk teamed up with Country star Morgan Wallen for “Broadway Girls” in 2021. That collaboration came after footage of Wallen calling someone a n##### spread across the internet.

“Nah, he ain’t no racist,” said Durk in defense of Morgan Wallen. “That’s my boy. Also, we had a long talk. He had his public situation. We had it behind closed doors. I vouch for him and he’s good.”

Lil Durk’s “All My Life” with J. Cole debuted at No. 2 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart behind Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night.” The Dr. Luke-produced single racked up 30.9 million streams in its first week of release.

“All My Life” topped both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and the Hot Rap Songs chart. Durk now has three career Number Ones on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs rankings. He scored his second Hot Rap Songs leader.