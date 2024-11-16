Lil Durk Speaks In First Jail Call Following Transfer To California Prison

Listen to the alleged jail call of Lil Durk, where he reassures his well-being and talks about his experience in custody.

An associate of Lil Durk has shared audio of an alleged jail call that could be the Chicago rapper’s first speaking to the public since he was taken into federal custody last month.

On Friday (November 15), Instagram user @900bruhbruh shared a nearly two-minute long video capturing a phone call in which Durk was purportedly on the other end of. During the call, the man asked Lil Durk if he needed anything, but the “All My Life” lyricist assured him he was ok and his spirits were high.

Durk also appeared to deny that he was in protective custody and seemingly explained to the caller that he was being treated somewhat favorably by the other inmates in general population. In the caption of the video, the Instagram user both expressed his support for Lil Durk, and petitioned for his freedom on the grounds of the standout character the multi-platinum rapper possesses.

“Just got off the phone with my brudda @lildurk he in good spirits staying positive and fighting to get back home to his kids and family,” 900bruhbruh wrote in the caption of the post. “We not glorifying negativity,we’re more than just street guys. that’s actually a understatement we’re men of honor & code no matter our financial status..bro hit the Mainline with the rest of our kind…NO PC #FREESMURK #FREETRIGGAROME.”

While it is somewhat unclear how the man is connected to Lil Durk, posts from his profile show his clear ties to Durkio’s Only The Family (OTF) label. In addition to collaborating with OTF rappers, such as Bonnie Moe, the man has also shared photos with Booka 600 and Durk himself. In a carousel post he shared in 2022, the man thanked Lil Durk for giving him an opportunity to chase his dreams when he was apparently just a content creator, at the time.

“On This same day 2 years ago I was in the ‘back seat’ goin on skitz now I’m ‘back stage’ goin on tour,” the user wrote. “Blood solid as they come @lildurk 4eva LOYAL BROS shot by @crownsoheavy.”

Prior to the video of the call being posted, Lil Durk appeared in federal court in Los Angeles for his arraignment following his extradition from Florida to face charges related to the alleged murder-for-hire plot he was arrested over last month.

Lil Durk plead not guilty to conspiracy, murder-for-hire and firearms charges. He faces life in prison if convicted. The judge reportedly set Durk’s trial date for January 7, 2025, with a bond hearing set for December 12. Lil Durk was initially arrested on murder-for-hire charges before being hit with two additional felonies