Lil Durk Enters Plea In Murder-For-Hire Case, Hires Top Hip-Hop Lawyer 

Lil Durk faces life in prison after being hit with multiple felonies in an alleged murder-for-hire plot following his arrest last month.

Lil Durk has appeared in federal court in Los Angeles for his arraignment following his extradition from Florida to face charges related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

On Thursday (November 14), Lil Durk pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, murder-for-hire and firearms charges. He faces life in prison if convicted.

The judge reportedly set Durk’s trial date for January 7, 2025, with a bond hearing set for December 12.

Lil Durk was initially arrested on murder-for-hire charges before being hit with two additional felonies.

50 Cent Reacts To Lil Durk Hiring Drew Findling

The “All My Life” hitmaker hired Drew Findling, the attorney for multiple Hip-Hop stars, sparking a positive reaction from 50 Cent.

“Lil Durk got Drew Findling on the case he sharp,” he wrote on Instagram. “If they didn’t cross their T’s and dot their i’s he gonna hit the bricks again.”

Findling has worked for a plethora of rappers, including Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Migos, Da Baby and Waka Flocka Flame. He even represented Donald Trump. Offset once claimed Findling was the “biggest lawyer in the game,” while 50 Cent urged YFN Lucci to hire him against gang activity charges.

“They talking about an offer for 20 years, then 20 years goes to an offer,” 50 Cent said. “And I go, ‘Yo Drew, is this real? 20 muthafuckin’ years?’ And he said, ‘Don’t worry about it, I got it. Everything will be alright.’ Next thing you know, 20 years turns into four months. You need a lawyer, muthafucka? You need Drew Findling.”

Prosecutors accuse Lil Durk of ordering a hit on Quando Rondo, resulting in the 2022 shooting death of Rondo’s cousin, Lul Pab. Lil Durk’s co-conspirators—Kavon Grant, Deandre Wilson, Keith Jones, David Lindsey, and Asa Houston—were also indicted for their suspected involvement in this murder-for-hire plot.

“Mr. Banks is charged with orchestrating a cold-blooded murder that resulted in the death of a rival’s family member,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said. “Not only that, the shooting occurred in the open, at a gas station at a busy intersection, endangering many others in the area.”