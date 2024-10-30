Lil Durk’s Son Defends Father Following Arrest In Alleged Murder-For-Hire Plot 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk’s 11-year-old son, Zayden Banks, shared a statement in support of his father following his arrest last week.

On Monday (October 28) the 11-year-old shared a public statement in defense of his father alongside a video of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addressing Lil Durk’s arrest.

“I want to take a moment to stand up for my dad, Durk Banks,” he began. “He has always dedicated his life to uplifting others and giving back to our community through his nonprofit organization, Neighborhood Heroes. Beyond that, he is a great father who has always supported and loved our family unconditionally.

“Right now, he is facing challenges, but I want to affirm that he has not been convicted of any charges and remains innocent until proven otherwise. During this difficult time, I ask for your support for him and all the good he continues to do.”

Zayden also expressed his gratitude to Mayor Johnson for his continued support of Lil Durk.

The rapper’s son concluded, “His speech was well said and truly reflects the community’s support for those who strive to make a positive impact. Thank you, everyone!”

Lil Durk Could Face Death Penalty If Convicted

Lil Durk is being held at a Florida jail following his arrest last Thursday (October 24). He faces a single count of murder-for-hire. The charge stems from the August 2022 murder of Saviay’a Robinson, a cousin of fellow rapper Quando Rondo.

Federal investigators allege Lil Durk put a bounty on Quando Rondo in retaliation for the murder of King Von in 2020.

Authorities also detained five alleged affiliates of OTF in Chicago on multiple federal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire involving death and use of a machine gun in a violent crime resulting in death.

If found guilty, Lil Durk and his associates could face severe punishments, including a life sentence or even the possibility of the death penalty.