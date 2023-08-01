Lil’ Kim Teases Autobiography: “Edits Are Finally Done”

Lil’ Kim is one of the most successful rap stars of her generation. The self-proclaimed Queen Bee has been making history in the culture since her arrival as a member of Junior M.A.F.I.A. in the mid-1990s.
It appears Lil’ Kim is ready to tell her life story in an upcoming memoir titled The Queen Bee. The Grammy-winning recording artist tapped music journalist Kathy Iandoli to help pen the book.
Kim shared an update on her autobiography. On July 31, the Brooklyn-bred rapper posted the title page of what appeared to be the final draft of The Queen Bee on her Instagram account.
“It’s been a long journey beehive, edits are finally done,” Kim wrote in the Instagram caption. “Thank you to my bestie/soulmate @themarcjacobs for doing my [foreword].”
According to Amazon, The Queen Bee will arrive on September 23, 2025. A description on the website reads, “A true page-turner from start to finish, The Queen Bee is every bit as fierce, empowering, and badass as the woman at the heart of this story—and firmly cements her legacy as a true feminist icon.”
Lil’ Kim’s debut album, Hard Core, is widely considered a rap classic. The 1996 studio LP earned a double-platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). She also picked up platinum plaques for 2000’s The Notorious K.I.M. and 2003’s La Bella Mafia.
Numerous modern-day female rappers name Lil’ Kim as one of their musical inspirations. For example, Cardi B shouted out the “Not Tonight” hitmaker in an article for the New York Times. Both Coi Leray and GloRilla recently recreated Lil’ Kim’s iconic “Hard Core” pose.