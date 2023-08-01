Lil’ Kim Teases Autobiography: “Edits Are Finally Done”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil’ Kim is one of the most successful rap stars of her generation. The self-proclaimed Queen Bee has been making history in the culture since her arrival as a member of Junior M.A.F.I.A. in the mid-1990s.

It appears Lil’ Kim is ready to tell her life story in an upcoming memoir titled The Queen Bee. The Grammy-winning recording artist tapped music journalist Kathy Iandoli to help pen the book.

Kim shared an update on her autobiography. On July 31, the Brooklyn-bred rapper posted the title page of what appeared to be the final draft of The Queen Bee on her Instagram account.

“It’s been a long journey beehive, edits are finally done,” Kim wrote in the Instagram caption. “Thank you to my bestie/soulmate @themarcjacobs for doing my [foreword].”

According to Amazon, The Queen Bee will arrive on September 23, 2025. A description on the website reads, “A true page-turner from start to finish, The Queen Bee is every bit as fierce, empowering, and badass as the woman at the heart of this story—and firmly cements her legacy as a true feminist icon.”

Lil’ Kim’s debut album, Hard Core, is widely considered a rap classic. The 1996 studio LP earned a double-platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). She also picked up platinum plaques for 2000’s The Notorious K.I.M. and 2003’s La Bella Mafia.

Numerous modern-day female rappers name Lil’ Kim as one of their musical inspirations. For example, Cardi B shouted out the “Not Tonight” hitmaker in an article for the New York Times. Both Coi Leray and GloRilla recently recreated Lil’ Kim’s iconic “Hard Core” pose.