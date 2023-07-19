Lil Kim Co-Signs GloRilla Recreating Her Famous ‘Hard Core’ Pose

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Big Glo is the latest female rap star to pay homage to the Grammy winner.

Kimberly “Lil Kim” Jones is one of the most influential Hip Hop artists in history. The legend also known as The Queen Bee inspired modern-day acts like Gloria “GloRilla” Woods.

GloRilla recreated Lil Kim’s iconic pose used as promotion for the Brooklynite’s classic 1996 debut studio LP Hard Core. In addition, Glo quoted the “No Matter What They Say” single off The Notorious K.I.M. album.

“If I didn’t have a deal I’d still be worth some mills💰LEO SEASON APPROACHING……….🦁,” wrote GloRilla as the caption for her Instagram photo carousel.

Lil Kim saw that GloRilla paid homage to her on the social media platform. The Grammy winner responded to the online tribute in Glo’s IG comment section. Kim simply posted, “😻🔥❤️.”

GloRilla is not the first female rapper to re-enact Lil Kim’s famous photo. Before becoming an international superstar, Nicki Minaj promoted her 2008 Sucka Free mixtape with a Kim-esque image.

Azealia Banks seemingly channeled Kim for a Paper magazine cover in 2012. Recently, Coi Leray likely drew inspiration from the former Junior M.A.F.I.A. member for her self-titled sophomore album artwork.

GloRilla has been racking up co-signs from other female rap stars. In addition to Lil Kim publicly showing her love, Cardi B hopped on Glo’s “Tomorrow 2” record which became a Top 10 hit in the United States.

2022’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” served as GloRilla’s breakout hit. Latto and JT later jumped on a remix of the Grammy-nominated song. Plus, Glo and Latto linked up for “FTCU” last year as well.