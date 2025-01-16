Lil Kim Posts Definition Of “Monsoon” After L.A. Wildfire Prayer Backlash: “What’s The Issue?”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Kim is deflecting the negativity generated from her recent L.A. wildfires post and redirecting the focus on the ongoing crisis response.

Lil Kim is standing firm on her recent remarks regarding the ongoing Los Angeles wildfire crisis.

On Thursday (January 16), the “Queen B####” rapper issued a two part statement on Twitter after a message she shared on Instagram praying for a monsoon to fall on Los Angeles to combat the wildfires.

Lil Kim’s delivered the response swiftly after the IG post drew such widespread criticism she was forced to disable the comments. However, rather than walking back her initial sentiments, Lil Kim defended her rhetoric while also attempting to redirect the focus on the ongoing crisis response.

“What’s happening is devastating and what LA really needs right now is rain—so what’s the issue?” Lil Kim questioned in the first tweet.

“Doesn’t everyone understand that a monsoon is heavy rain? I’m so happy to see that everyone is staying so positive during such a tragic situation. Let’s keep praying and supporting everyone that has been affected by this.”

To further prove the accuracy of her words, Lil Kim shared another tweet, featuring a screenshot of a Google search result in which the highlighted text read, “a seasonal shift in wind direction, causing extreme, wet or dry weather conditions.”

As for the tweet itself, she wrote “For anyone that’s confused. Any questions?”

On one hand, Lil Kim’s remarks weren’t far off the mark considering the National Weather Service tweeted a forecast on January 15 that predicted a much needed break in the high weather winds Los Angeles has been experiencing was on the way over the weekend. However, the week following is still of major concern to officials.

Good news: We are expecting a much-needed break from the fire weather concerns to close this week. Bad News: Next week is a concern. While confident that we will NOT see a repeat of last week, dangerous fire weather conditions are expected. #cawx #PalisadesFire #EatonFire pic.twitter.com/zhXmHUWtgp — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 15, 2025

Even still, while some users appeared to understand where she was coming from, a number of users appeared to take Lil Kim’s statement out of context.

“We got it… We understood what you were TRYING to say,” a user wrote in a tweet anchored with a screenshot of Google search results explaining why a monsoon would not be helpful during a wildfire season. Another user added, “Just change it to rain because a monsoon is basically a natural disaster waiting to happen.”

As of January 15, there are still two active fires in Los Angeles County. The Palisades fire has ripped through over 23,000 acres and is only 19 percent contained. Additionally, the Eaton fire, which ripped through Altadena and parts of Pasadena, has blazed through nearly 15,000 acres but is 45 percent contained.