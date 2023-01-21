Lil Meech Airport Weapons Charge Dropped

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

BMF founder’s son has a high power lawyer that helped him sort our his freedom.

While it seemed like Lil Meech was about to follow in his father’s nefarious footsteps, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office has confirmed that a misdemeanor charge against the son of the Black Mafia Family founder will not be filed, TMZ reports.

The BMF series star, according to AllHipHop.com, was arrested at the end of the year trying to board a plane at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, but while going through security was stopped by TSA agents who found a 9MM in a carry-on bag after it was placed through the security scanner.

All parties involved stated the bag and the weapon belong to his bodyguard and not him. He accidentally picked up the wrong back because they were so similar. However, because of who he is (and no doubt who his dad is), the police ignored the security detail he had with him and went for the golden boy.

Lil Meech’s freedom is absolutely tied to the legal muscle he has back of him.

Thanks to his big-shot attorney, Bradford Cohen he is off the hook “because of the facts and evidence available in the case and the statements made by [Lil Meech] and his employee.” They just couldn’t pin anything on him.

This is also not the first legal problem Meech has been in.

AllHipHop.com reported last September that he had a theft charge dropped.