Lil Nas X And Cardi B Defeat Producer Over “Stolen” Song “Rodeo” 

(AllHipHop News)
Rap stars Lil Nas X and Cardi B have one less legal headache to worry about.
In October of 2019, producers Brandon Lee and Glen Keith DeMeritt III claimed “Rodeo” sampled a song titled “Broad Day” by a duo named PuertoReefa & Sakrite Duexe.
Brandon Lee and Glen Keith DeMeritt III argued that “Broad Day” was based on their song “gwenXdonlee4-142,” so they sued Lil Nas X and Cardi B.
Lil Nas X’s lawyers fired back, denying the allegations that “Rodeo” was lifted from their tune.
“The Complaint, and each purported claim for relief alleged in it, fails because the musical elements from ‘gwenXdonlee4-142’ supposedly used in ‘Rodeo’ are neither original to Plaintiffs nor copyrightable subject matter,” Lil Nas X’s lawyers argued in their reply to the lawsuit.
After a year of legal wrangling, the case has finally been settled.
Representatives for Lil Nas X and Cardi B used a mediator to engage in settlement talks, which proved to be fruitful. Although terms were not been disclosed, the copyright infringement lawsuit has been dismissed from court – with prejudice, which means the case is closed.
The dismissal is good news for Lil Nas X, who was recently dragged into court by Nike, over his infamous “Satan Shoes” collaboration with a company called MSCHF to promote his hit song “Montero (Call Me Be Your Name).”
The rapper and his representatives settled that lawsuit, which ended with all 666 pairs of “Satan Shoes” being recalled. As for Cardi, she’s been on a roll putting legal disputes to bed as well.
In December of 2020, Cardi B settled a $30 million lawsuit with her former manager, Klenord “Shaft” Raphael.
More recently, Cardi B scored a legal victory against a blogger named Starmarie Ebony Jones. Starmarie claimed was a prostitute who had herpes and HPV.
A judge recently ruled in Cardi B’s favor with a default judgment, after Jones blew off the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s lawsuit. Jones has been ordered to take down all of the offending posts.