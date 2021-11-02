Lil Nas X Dropped Mushrooms To Get Inspired For Latest Album “Montero”

Lil Nas X wanted to expand his consciousness when he was working on his hit album “Montero” – so he decided to take “magic” mushrooms!

The “Old Town Road” star, who teamed up with producers David Biral and Denzel Baptiste to work on the record, told WSJ. Magazine’s new Innovators issue that a “pivotal moment in the process was trying psychedelic mushrooms for the first time,” writer Myles Tanzer revealed.

“Baptiste and Biral sat by Nas’ side sober and talked to him throughout the day, occasionally taking dips in the pool and hot tub but not working on any music, just reflecting on life,” Tanzer wrote, commenting that the mushrooms “allowed (Lil Nas X) to push past lots of lingering feelings of self-consciousness.”

“I was able to open up a lot,” Nas explained of what the mushrooms allowed him to do. “I was able to write actual stories about my life and put it into my music. I actually did that for the first time.”

Nas was among the stars attending the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on Monday night (November 1st) at New York’s Museum of Modern Art and told Entertainment Tonight that he’s not going to rush into a new relationship after splitting from his “That’s What I Want” music video co-star Yai Ariza.

“When the time is right, I want somebody who’s fun,” he smiled. “Someone who’s always ready to try new stuff. Somebody’s who’s ready for me to become a different person every single year.”