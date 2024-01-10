Lil Nas X Say He’s Enrolled In College Biblical Studies Program: “Not Everything is A Troll” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X announced he has enrolled in a Christian Leadership and Biblical Studies program and starts college in the fall.

Lil Nas X has ruffled feathers since announcing the onset of his “Christian Era,” but he insists he’s taking his faith seriously and will be taking bible studies at college this fall.

After announcing his upcoming single, “J Christ,” the controversial rap star took to social media to announce his acceptance to Liberty University. He shared a letter from the institution where Lil Nas X says he’ll be taking a dual concentration in Christian Leadership and Biblical Studies.

“I know twitter hates me right now but i want yall to know im literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall,” he shared on x Tuesday (January 9). “Not everything is a troll! Anyways IM A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO.”

I know twitter hates me right now but i want yall to know im literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall. Not everything is a troll! Anyways IM A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO pic.twitter.com/kTYbjevyZ7 — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 9, 2024

Lil Nas X Accused Of Blasphemy

Lil Nas X faced backlash over the promo surrounding his upcoming single set to arrive on Friday, January 12. Critics accused him of blasphemy after he recreated The Crucifixion for the “J Christ” cover art.

“MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME! J CHRIST,” he wrote alongside an image of him tied to a cross.

Another promo visual features Lil Nas X on a golden cross that transforms into a robot. A third sees the rapper don an ethereal white gown and angel-wing ear appendages while holding two serious-looking firearms.

J CHRIST MUSIC VIDEO THIS FRIDAY!

YOU WONT WANNA MISS IT!

🤍 pic.twitter.com/W4eYBvGOwl — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 9, 2024

“now i don’t like lil nas either but yall really gone pretend yall didn’t wanna do this s### as kids?” he wrote alongside a video of himself seemingly knocking back shots of Communion wine and wolfing down Sacramental bread.

now i don’t like lil nas either but yall really gone pretend yall didn’t wanna do this s### as kids? https://t.co/CNCc75ZXAy — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 10, 2024

He also responded to a fan who urged him to “aim higher” instead of “making noise by trolling judgmental Christians.”

“the problem is y’all judge everything at face value,” Lil Nas X replied. “i’ve never released a visual without an underlying meaning and y’all know that. but since i’m a troll y’all discount my art as just ‘pissing ppl off.’”