Lil Nas X Tells Christian Gatekeepers “Shut The F Up” Over Cover Art Outrage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X critics accused him of blasphemy after he recreated The Crucifixion for his “J Christ” single’s cover art.

Lil Nas X courted controversy by unveiling the cover art for his “J Christ” single on Monday (January 8). Lil Nas X defended the image, which showed him getting raised on a cross, against backlash on social media.

“The crazy thing is nowhere in the picture is a mockery of jesus,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Jesus’s image is used throughout history in people’s art all over the world. I’m not making fun of s###. yall just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born. s###.”

Last year, Lil Nas X ruffled feathers with the announcement of his so-called “Christian era.” He trolled critics who were outraged by an openly gay man making Christian music.

“Making christian music does not mean i can’t suck dick no more,” he wrote in November 2023. “the two are not mutually exclusive. i am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons.”

A month later, the Columbia Records artist joked about Christian gatekeepers in response to comments made by Holy Gabbana (the rapper formerly known as Boonk Gang).

“It’s really insane how yall pretend some of our pastors aren’t getting piped down before the sunday service,” Lil Nas X wrote in December 2023. “yall do not know jesus personally stop trying to gatekeep him.”

The hitmaker received a more welcoming response from Lecrae, one of the most prominent Christian rappers. Lecrae encouraged fellow Christians to not condemn Lil Nas X.

“Only God knows the motive of Lil Nas X when he gets on here and says, ‘Hey, I’m just reaching out to God,’” Lecrae said. “But he’s not asking for Christians to come diss him because of the things he’s done in his past. He’s asking for what we all ought to ask for [which] is for God to not define us by what we have done but offer us grace and a relationship.”

Lil Nas X’s “J Christ” single is scheduled to drop on Friday (January 12).

View the cover art below.