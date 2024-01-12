Kai Cenat Slams Lil Nas X’s “Christian Era” Rollout: “He Disrespected God Himself”

Lil Nas X returned today (January 12) with the new single “J Christ.” His pre-release promotion of the song did not sit well with some people like Kai Cenat.
“Y’all mind if I enter my Christian era?” Lil Nas X tweeted on November 29, 2023. Over the following months, the openly gay rapper posted videos of himself dressed as Jesus Christ.
Kai Cenat appeared to have a problem with the use of religious imagery to promote music. The award-winning streamer blasted Lil Nas in a now-viral clip.
“No, f### that! Lil Nas X, you can eat my whole dick! I hate that n####, bro,” Kai Cenat screamed into the camera. He then stated, “God gonna handle you in the right way.”
Cenat continued his tirade against the Georgia-born recording artist. The New York City native also stated, “He disrespected God himself. He disrespected the whole culture.”
Professional boxer Ryan Garcia also recently railed against Lil Nas. In a now-deleted tweet, Garcia posted, “As someone who loves God and is Christian, I find this one of the most disrespectful and disturbing [things] someone can do.”
Lil Nas X addressed his critics on social media. A January 8 tweet read, “Jesus’s image is used throughout history in people’s art all over the world. I’m not making fun of s###. Y’all just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born. [Shut the f### up].”