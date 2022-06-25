Lil Nas X Takes A Leak On A BET Award To Show His Anger Over “Black Gay” Snub

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X continues to pick with BET with the lewd cover art of his new song “Late To Da Party” featuring NBA Youngboy. Read more!

Lil Nas X, hip-hop news, BET, BET Awards, brand new school

Lil Nas X has taken his feud with the BET Awards up a notch with a nasty lewd post as the event prepares to get underway in Los Angeles this weekend.

The “Old Town Road” hitmaker called out the organization, which celebrates African Americans in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment, earlier this month after he failed to receive any nominations for the annual awards show for the second year in a row.

He has now taken more shots at BET with his latest release, the NBA YoungBoy collaboration “Late To Da Party.”

The 23-year-old continued to slam BET with the single’s cover art, which depicts a person urinating on a BET Award that has been put down the toilet.

The image clearly references Kanye West’s 2020 viral video in which he does the same to a Grammy.

LATE TO DA PARTY 🎈

SONG + VIDEO

TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/EnbAvb7eDo — obamas cousin (@LilNasX) June 23, 2022

The singer also posted a spoof of Star Wars’ iconic opening crawl – titled “Episode I: F### BET” – to explain the story behind the upcoming video.

“NBA YOUNGBOY is on house arrest, trapped on the isolated planet HATU. The Brutal Empire of Terror (BET) has betrayed LIL NAS X, turning their back on him after using him for clout,” the crawl reads. “With the music industry in turmoil, the galaxy is looking for a hero. NAS must use the ancient power of VIDEO EDITING to free YB and defeat the evil BET before time runs out…”

The song opens with Lil Nas X chanting “F### BET” and concludes with him crashing the awards and repeating the chant on the stage.

Venting his frustrations about his awards snub, Lil Nas tweeted earlier this month, “I just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs (motherf**kers) try to pretend we are invisible (sic).”

BET responded in a statement, declaring they “love” the musician and “use all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community.”

The 2022 BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday.