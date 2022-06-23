Lil Nas X Takes A Dump & Is “Late To Da Party” With NBA YoungBoy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X has been heavily promoting his NBA YoungBoy collaboration “Late to Da Party,” which is scheduled to drop on Friday (June 24).

Lil Nas X continued to promote his NBA YoungBoy-assisted single “Late to Da Party” in over-the-top ways.

The Columbia Records artist posted photos of himself on the toilet on Instagram. Lil Nas X shared the pictures to publicize his NBA YoungBoy collab, which drops on Friday (June 24).

Lil Nas X previously teased the single with mock promos featuring Chick-Fil-A, McDonald’s and other companies. His campaign even included a fake BET Awards ad after he didn’t receive any nominations for the 2022 BET Awards.

Earlier this month, Lil Nas X suggested the BET snub was evidence of homophobia in the Black community. BET issued a statement in response to his criticism.

“We love Lil Nas X,” the network said. “He was nominated for a best new artist BET Award in 2020 and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice. Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers and creative arts.”

BET added, “No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy. At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community. We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community.”

Read more about the BET beef here.