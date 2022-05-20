Lil Nas X To Be Honored By Songwriters Hall of Fame 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X will receive the Hal David Starlight Award for gifted young songwriters after “dominating the charts” for the last three years.

Lil Nas X is being honored at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala next month.

The “Industry baby” artist will receive the Hal David Starlight Award, which recognizes “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry via their original songs.” He will collect the trophy during a ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on June 16.

Lil Nas had a typically tongue-in-cheek response to the honor. “‘Shoot a child in your mouth while i’m riding’” finally getting its recognition,” he tweeted.

“shoot a child in your mouth while i’m riding” finally getting its recognition https://t.co/2lDAAXHTFz — MONTERO (@LilNasX) May 19, 2022

SHOF chair Nile Rodgers commented, “Lil Nas X is someone we are very proud to award the Hal David Starlight Award to. He has perhaps better than anyone demonstrated how powerful great songs are, with ‘Old Town Road’ and ‘Montero’ dominating the charts for almost every day of the last three years. If you’re lucky enough to be alive at this time, you know exactly who Lil Nas X is and he’s an incredible and inspirational person for every one of his communities as well.”

President & CEO Linda Moran added, “Lil Nas X’s thought-provoking multi-genre song/musical style — described as pop rap, hip hop, country rap, trap, pop rock, pop, and rock — speaks soundly to diverse generations of fans. He is certainly worthy of joining the esteemed list of past Starlight Award honorees.”

Lil Nas X joins previous honorees, including Drake, John Legend, and Alicia Keys among others. Pharrell Williams, Mariah Carey, and The Isley Brothers will also be honored at this year’s ceremony.