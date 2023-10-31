Lil Pump Starts “We Want Trump” Chant At College Performance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper gets the crowd at the University of Mississippi to chant their support for Former President Donald Trump.

As Donald Trump gears up to testify in his New York civil fraud trial on November 6, some supporters are making noise to rally support for the embattled ex-President of the United States.

While some might paint the picture of the average MAGA maniac as an ultra-right conservative or perhaps a redneck Southerner, Donald Trump has quite a following in the Hip-Hop space.

AllHipHop.com has previously reported about Kanye West backing the reality star-turned-politician, his undying support from Kodak Black, and Sexyy Red’s recent comments saying she likes Donald Trump.

Another chart-topper who has once again, taken his support of Donald Trump to the next level is Lil Pump. During a recent performance at the University of Mississippi, the rapper had the crowd chanting, “We want Trump.”

There is no context as to why the crowd went along with Lil Pump and shouted the mantra, but a sea of white fists pumped forward in the air.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Lil Pump started a “we want Trump” chant at his concert at the University of Mississippi pic.twitter.com/egvfylnaYN — Steve Griggs (@SteveG32913858) October 28, 2023

In November 2020, Lil Pump, who reportedly had never voted in a presidential election, endorsed the twice federally impeached president.

Remain calm. Remain patient. Have trust in the system. Our man will be re-elected. #Trump202020 🇺🇸 ESSKEETIT @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/8nCmZL9mrf — Lil pump (@lilpump) November 5, 2020

Despite Lil Pump being pumped on the former POTUS, it seems Trump didn’t really know who the kid was. Trump once brought out the “Gucci Gang” rapper to share the stage with him at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan and called him the wrong name.

“I love your sound. love your music. And speaking of sound and music and other things – one of the big superstars of the world… Lil Pimp!” Donald Trump erroneously said.

