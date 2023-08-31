Lil Pump Finds Buyer For Mansion Amid Financial Woes; Sells Home To NFL Star

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Pump sold his Miami Beach mansion months after the IRS hit him with two tax liens and a bank sued him over a loan.

Lil Pump sold his Miami Beach mansion to Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones. According to multiple reports, the NFL player paid $7 million for the home.

The sale gave a much-needed boost to the 23-year-old rapper’s finances while he dealt with some serious debts. He owes roughly $2 million to the IRS and more than $100,000 to City National Bank.

Lil Pump bought the Miami Beach mansion for $4.65 million in 2019. The home includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The mansion was built in 2017. The waterfront property features a boat deck, pool, spa and more. Lil Pump initially wanted $8.7 million for the mansion. He listed it for sale in February.

Lil Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, began the process of selling his home before he was hit with a tax lien by the IRS. Last March, the IRS sought to collect $141,340.56 in unpaid taxes for the year 2021. A few weeks later, the IRS hit the rapper with a second lien accusing him of owing $129,801.88 for the year 2020.

City National Bank sued Lil Pump over an unpaid loan, serving him with papers in February. A court reportedly ordered him to pay $118,593.09 to the bank.