Lil Pump Tells Taylor Swift To Go F Herself In Unhinged Pro-Trump Rant

Lil Pump foolishly believed Taylor Swift criticized him on a social media after a fake post caught his attention.

Lil Pump, an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, attacked Taylor Swift for endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race. Lil Pump’s offensive rant was provoked by a fake post in which Swift purportedly called out the MAGA-loving rapper on social media.

“Taylor Swift… go f### urself,” Lil Pump wrote in response.

He added, “Lets just b clear wen I said @taylorswift13 should go f### herself i acknowledge maybe @tkelce isn’t doing it and will send her a vibrator of her choice if she gets some sense. Trump 2024!”

Lil Pump said a fan sent him a “deleted” post from Swift, failing to realize he’d been fooled. He told Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce to get her in check before threatening to have sex with the singer and NFL star’s mothers. Lil Pump continued his rant by focusing on Swift’s endorsement of Harris.

“Taylor Swift, you have no clue why ur even voting for Kamala. Maybe cuz ur a billionaire and voting for her has 0 impact on ur life,” he wrote. “You said do ur research, clearly you didn’t do ur research. Right after the debate u endorsed her lol. Right after she lied many many times!”

He continued, “Stop acting like ur so innocent. YOU ARE PUSHING PPL TO VOTE FOR KAMALA! Inflation through the roof and ppl are struggling to pay bills. They def won’t be able to afford tix to ur shows! She said she will make changes right away, WHY DIDNT SHE THE PAST 3.5 years?

Lil Pump concluded his diatribe with more sex-related insults, pro-Trump sentiments and a ridiculous declaration about the Super Bowl.

“Ayo f### TAYLOR SWIFT she can gobble on my pumpstick,” he wrote. “vote 4 trump and never look back fam. also i bet i perform at the superbowl before her cringe ass.”

Swift endorsed Harris after the vice president’s first debate against Trump. Swift said the U.S. needed to be “led by calm and not chaos.”