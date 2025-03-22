Rapper Lil Ronnie & Daughter Laid To Rest As Investigators Seek Motive For Slayings

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A memorial service honored G$ Lil Ronnie following the tragic events that claimed his life and that of his young daughter.

G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter R’Mani were remembered at a packed funeral service at Great Commission Baptist Church in Fort Worth after their tragic deaths in a shooting at Slappy’s Car Wash in Forest Hill, Texas.

The March 3, 2025, shooting took the lives of both father and daughter, leaving the community stunned and grieving.

On Friday (March 21), hundreds gathered to honor the memory of the popular Hip-Hop artist, whose real name was Ronnie Sibley and his young daughter in a ceremony described as a heartfelt celebration of their lives.

Large portraits of Lil Ronnie and R’Mani stood prominently inside the church, capturing their smiles and personalities.

Their caskets, wrapped in images of the pair, drew emotional reactions from mourners, who included not only family and friends but also community residents and even strangers moved by the tragedy.

The service blended uplifting music, touching speeches and even moments of laughter, reflecting the joyful spirits of Ronnie and his daughter.

Among those who spoke was Fort Worth police officer Brian Gator, a close friend of the rapper. Gator shared emotional memories of Lil Ronnie, known affectionately as “Chucky,” highlighting his charisma and success despite difficult circumstances.

“He had a smile, character, very charismatic. You know, he was one of a kind. And there’s not too many, you know, come from where we come from that make it out. Chucky was one of those that succeeded, for sure,” Officer Gator said.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the deadly incident continues.

Authorities have arrested two suspects, 24-year-old Adonis Robinson and 21-year-old Jakobe Russell. Robinson was apprehended on March 6, 2025, in Livingston, Texas, while Russell surrendered to U.S. Marshals the following week, accompanied by his attorney.

Both men face capital murder charges, carrying the possibility of life imprisonment or the death penalty under Texas law.

Investigators have yet to disclose a motive for the killings.