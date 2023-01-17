Lil Tjay & Ice Spice Both Had Trouble With The Cops On MLK Day

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The two Bronx representatives get pulled over and guess what NYPD finds in their cars.

It seems like rapper Lil Tjay just can’t catch a break. After a pop out at a new Ice Spice video for her song “Gangsta Boo,” the artist was arrested in the Bronx for an alleged weapons violation.

It also seems like Ice Spice got into a little problem with the cops on the other side of town.

Lil Tjay was stopped by officers during a traffic stop around 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 because of his tinted windows and a missing front license plate. They further discovered a firearm in his Cadillac Escalade. As a result, the artist was booked on weapon possession.

Crime in NYC tweeted, “A 21-year-old Bronx rapper who calls himself Lil Tjay was arrested Monday, along with four friends, after cops found loaded firearms inside the Cadillac Escalade, he was riding in. They were pulled over because of the vehicle’s tinted windows and a missing front license plate.”

A 21-year-old Bronx rapper who calls himself Lil Tjay was arrested Monday, along with four friends, after cops found loaded firearms inside the Cadillac Escalade he was riding in. The were pulled over because of the vehicle’s tinted windows and a missing front license plate. pic.twitter.com/gVW3FlmHaw — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) January 17, 2023

The New York Post says four guns were confiscated by police during the traffic stop at 183rd Street and Ryer Avenue .

Arrested officers say four others in the car were taken in, but only the artist and two others riding with him in the SUV were charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Sources say he was still in custody on Tuesday.

As AllHipHop.com reported, Lil Tjay was a victim of a devasting shooting last summer that almost took his life. He has since recovered and has been getting back into the swing of things.

He blessed fans over the holiday, linking with his gal pal Ice Spice and giving out gifts of Thanksgiving grub to others.

The big-hair beauty was ironically in an altercation with police around the same time, on the same day, in a separate location with a similar charge.

According to police records, Markus Grisham, 34, who was in the car with Ice Spice was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon of a 9-millimeter gun.

The femcee, whose real name is Isis Gaston, was not taken into custody.