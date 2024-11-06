Lil Tjay Bashes “Racist” Adin Ross Over Drug Use Accusations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Tjay said streamer Adin Ross is a “culture vulture” and defended Kodak Black in response to drug abuse claims.

Lil Tjay called Adin Ross a racist after the popular streamer accused the rapper of abusing Percocet. The multi-platinum-selling artist clashed with Ross via text before their issues spilled over to social media.

“I told Adin he a culture vulture, he told me I’m on percs,” Lil Tjay said. “I don’t take percs. I don’t take drugs. I might sip a little lean now and then, but actually, less than you! F###### racist n####. I look like I take percs ‘cause I’m Black, right?”

Lil Tjay spoke out after Ross shared a screenshot of their texts. The messages included insults directed at Ross and fellow streamer Kai Cenat.

“Dick sucker,” the Bronx native wrote to Ross. “lol you 2. Ima show ya lil n##### sum.”

Ross responded, “You tweakin. Me and Kai always show nothing but love to you. Gotta stop taking them percs that s### f###### w ya head.”

Lil Tjay labeled Ross a culture vulture, claiming the streamer uses people. Ross, an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, ignored a voicemail message from Lil Tjay while focusing on 2024 election coverage.

“I sent him a voicemail about how I feel like he a culture vulture,” Lil Tjay said. “He told me he’s not watching that, he’s watching the election and that I need to stop taking percs. This what he think about n#####. He just grinds his way to the top using that lil’ face card he got and use n#####. Y’all n##### better stay woke. N##### use everybody. They only f### with the top-notch n##### ‘cause they using n#####. Culture vulture.”

Lil Tjay also defended Kodak Black, who concerned fans with his behavior on a recent livestream with Kai Cenat.

“Stop looking at Yak like he’s a weirdo,” Lil Tjay said. “No, sometimes that’s how rappers act. In our society, that’s how we act. That’s how we get. We different from n#####. It’s just the one lane where hood n##### get to make they bread.”

Listen to his remarks below.