Lil Tjay Is Awake & Able To Talk Following New Jersey Shooting

Lil Tjay remains hospitalized after getting shot in Edgewater, New Jersey. His attacker faces multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Lil Tjay is reportedly improving as he recovers from a New Jersey shooting.

According to multiple reports, Lil Tjay is conscious and talking in a hospital. Updates emerged on Thursday (June 30) after questions were raised about the lack of information regarding his condition.

TMZ’s report said doctors removed Lil Tjay’s breathing tube. Last week, he underwent emergency surgery after Edgewater police found him with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced the 21-year-old rapper was in “critical but stable condition” on June 23. Rumors spread on social media, including wild claims about him being paralyzed.

A 27-year-old suspect named Mohamed Konate was arrested for shooting Lil Tjay. Prosecutors said it wasn’t a “random act,” indicating Konate targeted the Columbia Records artist.

Authorities charged Konate with three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of first-degree armed robbery. He additionally faces second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm and fourth-degree aggravated assault.

Two other men were arrested in connection to the shooting. 22-year-old Antoine Boyd, who also suffered a gunshot wound, and 24-year-old Jeffrey Valdez were charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.