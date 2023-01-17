Lil Tjay Reportedly Arrested En Route To Ice Spice Video Shoot

n a video of the incident, Lil Tjay is seen being taken away in handcuffs as people continue to film him. He’s placed in the cruiser and hauled off to a local precinct.

Lil Tjay was arrested in the Bronx on Monday (January 16) as he was en route to a video shoot with Ice Spice. The New York City Police Department made contact with the rapper during a traffic stop. According to TMZ, officers discovered a handgun in his vehicle, which ultimately led to his arrest. In a video of the incident, Lil Tjay is seen being taken away in handcuffs as people continue to film him. He’s placed in the cruiser and hauled off to a local precinct.

NYPD arrest Lil Tjay at Ice Spice video shoot👀👀👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/wtjnNvpPZr — FMHipHop (@_FMHipHop) January 16, 2023

Lil Tjay’s arrest comes seven months after he survived a near-fatal shooting. In June 2022, Lil Tjay was at an upscale mall in Edgewater, New Jersey when Mohamed Konate attempted to rob him. Gunfire was exchanged, and Tjay and a friend were hit. Tjay sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and neck; seven shots in total. Konate was also hit during the shooting and later dropped off at an Upper East Side hospital where he was arrested. Konate has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery and various other unlawful weapons charges.

Lil Tjay was touch and go for awhile. But in August 2022, he returned with an uplifting Instagram video for his fans. He said: “I just wanna say, thanks for the love, thanks for the support. I been looking at the DMs, comments and everything else and I feel love. Seven shots, it was tough, you know. Most people don’t survive it. But I’m here, here for a reason. New music coming soon. We gon’ come back stronger than ever, man.”

The 21-year-old is expected to be hit with at least one weapons possession charge. This isn’t his first arrest. In 2020, he was arrested by the NYPD for criminal possession of a weapon, marijuana possession and grand larceny.