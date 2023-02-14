Lil Tjay Reveals PTSD Struggles: “I Be Feeling Like I’m Gonna Die” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Tjay took to Twitter to open up about his mental health, revealing he suffers from PTSD, which leads him to have unsettling thoughts.

Lil TJay suffered multiple gunshot wounds during an alleged robbery attempt in June and is seemingly still plagued by the harrowing experience.

While the Bronx native released new music in the months after his roughly six-week hospital stay, he still struggles with his mental health. Lil Tjay took to Twitter last weekend revealing he is suffering from PTSD.

“I be feeling like I’m gonna die but I ain’t trynna go,” he penned on Twitter. He also attributed his recent difficulties to the condition, although he didn’t elaborate.

“That’s y I be steady going thru what I go thru,” he wrote before adding, “I got ptsd.”

I be feeling like I’m gonna die but I ain’t trynna go that’s y I be steady going thru what I go thru I got ptsd 😣😵‍💫 — TJAYYYY 🖤 (@liltjay) February 11, 2023

The Columbia recording artist reflected on the harrowing incident following his release from the hospital last August.

“Seven shots, it was tough, you know? Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here,’ he explained. In a later social media update, Lil TJay cleared up rumors that the shooting left him paralyzed.

“The blogs said I was paralyzed and couldn’t walk. But I started walking in a week after surgery. I beat the odds,” wrote Tjay, referring to the name of his first single after the shooting.

Lil Tjay – Beat The Odds

In addition to the shooting, Lil Tjay might still be reeling from his latest run-ins with the law. The “Beat The Odds” hitmaker was arrested twice in January. Cops stopped Lil Tjay in the Bronx while en route to a video shoot with Ice Spice. NYPD reportedly found a handgun in his vehicle, which ultimately led to his arrest.

Lil Tjay was back in custody again less than two weeks later, also on gun charges. However, his attorney Dawn Florio explained why he actually ended up in jail in a statement issued to AllHipHop.

“Lil Tjay was not rearrested for another gun charge,” Florio told AllHipHop. “He was excused from appearing in court last Friday by the arraignment judge. Another judge revoked his bond and put him back in jail for missing court on Friday even though he was told by the first judge that he did not have [to] appear.”