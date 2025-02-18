Lil Tjay Spits On Security Guard—Gets Hauled Out Of Madison Square Garden 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Tjay is under fire after a video surfaced of him spitting at a Madison Square Garden security guard during a boxing event.

Lil Tjay is causing a stir online after footage surfaced of him spitting at a Madison Square Garden security guard before being escorted out of the building.

The Bronx rapper was attending a boxing event at the iconic venue when the altercation occurred. From footage shared online, it appears the trouble began when Lil Tjay accidentally knocked a light off a guard rail while posing for a photo.

A security guard gently pushes Lil Tjay away from the rail, appearing to guide him to another area. Meanwhile, his entourage pleads with the employee, insisting it was an accident.

Lil Tjay Was About To Punch Security Guy For Pushing Him pic.twitter.com/ba5v6cSpLb — Fiya Globe (@FiyaGlobe) February 17, 2025

Lil Tjay Attempts To Strike Security Guard

However, the situation quickly escalates. In a second video, Tjay can be seen getting into a brief altercation with the guard, seemingly telling him, “I will f### you up.”

As a friend steps in to defuse the situation, Lil Tjay leans forward and spits at the guard, even attempting to strike him before another security officer intervenes, wrapping him in a bear hug and escorting him away.

Lil Tjay spitting on security at MSG defending his ppls pic.twitter.com/jFdbqM5TV0 — Tr3yO (@darealtr3yo) February 15, 2025

Shocked fans reacted to footage of the incident after clips of Lil Tjay spitting on the Security guard surfaced online.

“lil tjay spitting on that man was uncalled for & very dirty of him,” one fan shared. “He literally be playing like he’s so tough & gangsta like that’s a cool thing.”

Another added, “Security just trying to do his job actually saved him from cracking his skull. And this n#### PR team is ASS! Ain’t been no good good PR just a whole bunch of corn ball s###.”

In other Lil Tjay news, the rapper recently made headlines for threatening to “smack” Offset over an alleged gambling debt.

He also went viral after calling out Twitch streamers Adin Ross and Kai Cenat, labeling Ross as “racist” and criticizing both for what he described as exploitative behavior during Kodak Black’s erratic appearance on Cenat’s stream.