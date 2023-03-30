Lil Uzi Bodyguard Busted For Claiming To Be A Cop

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The security detail had a semiautomatic on him when he was pulled over by the NYPD.

On Monday night, Lil Uzi Vert was booked to perform his hit song, “Just Wanna Rock” on the NBC late-night talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Little did fans know that while he was killing the stage, all hell had broke loose for his camp.

According to the New York Post, the rapper’s bodyguard got arrested on Monday evening in NYC for allegedly carrying an illegal firearm and claiming to be an officer of the law.

The NYPD alleges Kevin Nelson was riding in the passenger seat of a Ford F-450 when the vehicle was pulled over on 100 Barclays Street around 5:30 p.m.

When cops approached the vehicle, he to them he was a fellow peace officer.

Once it was verified, he was not actually a cop, they charged him with criminal possession of a weapon, a loaded semi-automatic, and criminal impersonation.

The rapper was not present when the arrest took place. He probably was preparing for Fallon.

AllHipHop.com noted the rapper rocked the show with a live rendition of his Billboard Hot 100 hit. The song is so popular, it has become a sports anthem.

“Just Wanna Rock” also served as the unofficial anthem for the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL team’s playoff run to Super Bowl LVII. Some backers of Lil Uzi Vert even argued “Just Wanna Rock” became more closely associated with the city than Meek Mill’s classic “Dreams and Nightmares.”

“I don’t think so,” said Uzi when asked about “Just Wanna Rock” replacing “Dreams and Nightmares” in his hometown. “That song’s been around for a very long time, and that song is still hitting exactly the same way. I’m just gonna have to see, in a couple of years, or a decade or whatever.”